3 prospects the Raiders could draft to make Jack Jones' life easier
The Las Vegas Raiders have a solid CB1 in Jack Jones, but these three draft prospects could make his life a lot easier.
By Brad Weiss
1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
We already spoke about how talented the cornerback position is in this year's NFL Draft, and Quinyon Mitchell may be the best of the bunch. Mitchell has rocketed up draft boards in recent weeks, and if he is available at No. 13 overall, he should be the top cornerback on the Raiders draft board.
We have seen the Raiders bolster the defensive line in recent weeks, not only adding Christian Wilkins in free agency, but also bringing back Adam Butler and John Jenkins. In addition, the combination of Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge should lead to a number of sacks this upcoming season.
The Raiders have an immediate need at cornerback this draft season, and a player like Mitchell can at least solidify the starting lineup from Day 1. Jakorian Bennett is entering Year 2, and is a solid prospect as well, but Mitchell would have no problem sliding into the starting role as a rookie.