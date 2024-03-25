3 prospects Raiders can draft to make Kolton Miller's life easier
The Las Vegas Raiders have needs along the offensive line, and here are three prospects they could draft to make Kolton Miller's life easier.
By Brad Weiss
As we inch closer to April, all eyes are on the 2024 NFL Draft, and what the Las Vegas Raiders plan to do on Day 1 and beyond. Holding the No. 13 overall pick, the Raiders can address a major position of need in the first round, but they also could be in line to trade up or down when all is said and done.
Along the offensive line, three of the five starting spots are spoken for going into the draft, especially at the left tackle spot. Kolton Miller is one of the best in the game at offensive tackle, but the Raiders have to finally figure out a long-term solution on the other side of the line at the position group.
Here, we look at some prospects the Raiders could draft to take some of the pressure off of their star left tackle.
3. Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
When it comes to offensive line prospects in this year's draft, one player to keep an eye on is Troy Fautanu from Washington. He is a guy who can play offensive tackle, or along the interior of the offensive line, so he should be able to slide right in at one of the open starting positions for the Silver and Black.
Pro Football Focus is very high on Fautanu going into this draft, and feels he is the best athlete, as well as the most versatile prospect along the offensive line in this draft class. Las Vegas would have to use pick No. 13 on him, but they could also trade back for him and get him around 20 if they decide to do that as well.