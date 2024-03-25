3 prospects Raiders can draft to make Kolton Miller's life easier
The Las Vegas Raiders have needs along the offensive line, and here are three prospects they could draft to make Kolton Miller's life easier.
By Brad Weiss
2. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Las Vegas Raiders have a gaping hole at right tackle right now, and one player who projects as an elite right tackle at the next level is Jordan Morgan. The All-Pac 12 selection from Arizona battled back from an ACL injury in 2022 to become one of the best offensive tackles in the country last season, and he put on quite a performance at the NFL Combine as well.
Morgan could play on the left side eventually in the NFL, but with Miller there for the foreseeable future, this would be a perfect landing spot for him. He has the size and strength to play immediately, but he is also an incredible athlete, which will benefit him against the pass rush as the NFL level.
Adding a player like Morgan would also give the Raiders another option at left tackle next season if Miller goes down with an injury like he did in 2023. Thayer Munford Jr. filled in nicely for him in that role after the injury, and the addition of Morgan would enable Munford to either slide in at right or left tackle if it happens again.