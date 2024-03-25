3 prospects Raiders can draft to make Kolton Miller's life easier
The Las Vegas Raiders have needs along the offensive line, and here are three prospects they could draft to make Kolton Miller's life easier.
By Brad Weiss
1. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
One player who should be very high on the Raiders draft board is Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. With Joe Alt being a predicted top-10 pick, the likelihood of getting the No. 1 offensive tackle in this draft class is not a good one, but Fuaga could come in and be an even better player than Alt when all is said and done.
Fuaga had a monster final season with the Beavers, earning All-American honors, and being named first-team All-Pac 12. Over at NFL Spin Zone, Lou Scataglia likes Fuaga as the Day 1 pick for the Silver and Black, and it is hard to argue with that with only a month left to go before the first round kicks off.
The bottom line is, the Raiders have to address the offensive line early and often during the 2024 NFL Draft. Avoiding reaching on a quarterback, or possibly even adding more talent to the defensive line would be a mistake, as the team has to either go offensive tackle or cornerback with pick No. 13 overall if the quarterbacks they like are gone.
Fuaga would be a Day 1 starter in Las Vegas.