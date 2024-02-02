Raiders: 3 quarterbacks Las Vegas could target with Kliff Kingsbury as OC
With Kliff Kingsbury likely landing in Las Vegas as OC, here are some quarterbacks the Raiders could target for the 2024 season.
By Brad Weiss
On Thursday, it was reported that the Las Vegas Raiders have finally zeroed in on an offensive coordinator. That man is likely to be Kliff Kingsbury, who most recently was an assistant coach with the USC Trojans.
Kingsbury has a long resume in both the NFL, and the college ranks, making him a very hot commodity going into this hiring cycle. The Raiders took a look at numerous offensive coordinators throughout the process, but in the end, it appears the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals is coming back to the desert.
The Raiders have a solid quarterback on the roster already, as Aidan O'Connell proved as a rookie last season that he can win games at the NFL level. He also proved that he can beat all three AFC West teams, even if he did not complete a pass in the second half against Kansas City.
However, the team could look elsewhere at the position now that Kingsbury is the OC.
Here, we take a look at three quarterbacks the Raiders could target in a big way this offseason now that Kingsbury is being hired as their offensive coordinator.
