Raiders: 3 quarterbacks Las Vegas could target with Kliff Kingsbury as OC
With Kliff Kingsbury likely landing in Las Vegas as OC, here are some quarterbacks the Raiders could target for the 2024 season.
By Brad Weiss
3. Jayden Daniels
We start out with the one player that many Raiders fans have had their eyes on all offseason long. Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy this past season as the quarterback for the LSU Tigers, and there is a lot to like about his game.
First off, Daniels is an accurate passer, and someone who has no problems taking shots downfield. That kind of play would make him a favorite among Raider Nation, who are looking for a guy who can make big plays with the ball in his hands.
He is also a capable runner, something that Kingsbury relied upon during his time as the head coach with the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray put together a few outstanding seasons under Kingsbury in Arizona, and Daniels would give Kingsbury that rare blend of a guy who can hurt you with both his arm and his legs.
In order to get Daniels, the Raiders will have to trade up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but when all is said and done, he could be well worth the gamble.