Raiders: 3 quarterbacks Las Vegas could target with Kliff Kingsbury as OC
With Kliff Kingsbury likely landing in Las Vegas as OC, here are some quarterbacks the Raiders could target for the 2024 season.
By Brad Weiss
2. Caleb Williams
Staying with the 2024 NFL Draft class, as soon as Kingsbury was named offensive coordinator, it was assumed the Raiders would be all-in on Caleb Williams. Considered the No. 1 overall prospect in this class at the quarterback spot, Williams is the presumed No. 1 overall pick in April, and it would take a massive trade to land him.
Even with how much it would take to move up to No. 1, this could end up being the best-case scenario for the Silver and Black. Williams has franchise quarterback written all over him, and last season, he learned under Kingsbury at the University of Southern California.
Williams has his issues, and we have seen glimpses that he may not end up being as good as expected at the next level, but there is no better coach to team him with going into Year 1. There are rumblings that he would not be interested in going to Chicago, who has the No. 1 pick in April, so that opens a window for Tom Telesco to jump in there and try to swing a deal.
The Raiders would have to move heaven and earth to get Williams, but the talent is there to make that the right choice down the road. If Kingsbury has his say, we could end up seeing the Raiders at least try to swing a deal for the top pick in the draft.