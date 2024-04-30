Las Vegas Raiders: 3 questions to still answer after the 2024 NFL Draft
After the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, these three questions still remain for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone for the Las Vegas Raiders, as general manager Tom Telesco brought eight new players into the franchise across the three-day event. For the Raiders, it was a solid first draft class for Telesco as GM, as they brought in some elite talent, and filled a bunch of needs along the way.
Still, questions remain when it comes to this roster, and here, we dive into three very important ones as we inch towards training camp.
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 questions to still answer after the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Who starts at right tackle?
The Raiders went into the draft trying to figure out who the starting right tackle will be opposite star left tackle Kolton Miller. Miller has been a constant for the Raiders on the left side since his rookie year, but the Raiders have not been able to find a long-term solution for the right side.
In the third round, the Raiders finally addressed the position, bringing in Maryland's Delmar Glaze, a player who played both right and left tackle with the Terrapins. He will likely be in a battle with third-year player Thayer Munford Jr. for the starting right tackle spot, and that is a battle that could rage on all summer long.