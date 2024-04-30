Las Vegas Raiders: 3 questions to still answer after the 2024 NFL Draft
After the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, these three questions still remain for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
2. Have the Raiders found a starting CB opposite Jack Jones?
Cornerback was another significant position that the Raiders needed to figure out during the draft, and they brought in two players across their eight picks. The first selection at the position group came in the fourth round, where the Raiders drafted Decamerion Richardson, a punishing cornerback from Mississippi State.
Richardson should battle for a starting job as a rookie, but he will have some competition. Las Vegas used a seventh round pick on MJ Devonshire, but he is more likely to provide depth, while second-year player, Jakorian Bennett, is going to have every opportunity to bounce back from a subpar rookie season.
The Raiders could also look to free agency to try and shore up the position group as well, but Devonshire and Richardson should at least provide some depth in the secondary. Bennett is the likely favorite to be the starter going into camp, but Richardson is a capable tackler with great speed, so that should catch the attention of the coaching staff.