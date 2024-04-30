Las Vegas Raiders: 3 questions to still answer after the 2024 NFL Draft
After the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, these three questions still remain for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
1. Will it be Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II at QB?
They we come to the most important position in all of sports, the starting quarterback job for an NFL franchise. Rumors swirled that the Raiders would mortgage the future to trade up for a quarterback on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, or even try and get Michael Penix Jr. at pick No. 13, but none of those scenarios played out.
Now, the battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II will be must-see television all summer long, and it should be a good one. O'Connell played very well down the stretch for the Raiders, and will likely be the QB1 going into camp, but Minshew is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts.
This is the first time in a long time that there will be a legitimate battle for the starting quarterback job, and both men are about even right now. O'Connell has the trust of Antonio Pierce, so he has a leg up on Minshew right now, but the veteran is a guy who has defied odds his entire career, and will also get a long look across the summer months.