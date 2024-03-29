3 reasons Jayden Daniels is the best-case scenario for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have their eyes set on Jayden Daniels, and here is why he would be a best-case scenario for the franchise moving forward.
1. Raiders could use his dual-threat ability
Jayden Daniels might be the best dual threat QB to come out of college since Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Not only can Daniels throw, but he can also run, escape pressure, and win a football game in a variety of ways.
He’s electric. He is the first player in NCAA history to reach career totals of 12,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing.
On the current roster, Aidan O'Connell would be the presumed starter if the season started tomorrow, and he is far from being a speedy signal-caller. He can dance a bit in the pocket and make throws downfield, but Pierce is looking for someone who can keep defenses on their toes with their ability to run the football.