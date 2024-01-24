Raiders: 3 reasons Tom Telesco was the right hire for Las Vegas
The Raiders have hired Tom Telesco to be their next general manager, and here is why that was the right move.
By Jason Willis
After much deliberation, the Las Vegas Raiders have elected to hire Tom Telesco as their next general manager. While many expected owner Mark Davis to remove the interim tag from Champ Kelly, he elects to hire a familiar foe from the AFC West.
Hired by the then-San Diego Chargers back in 2013 to be their general manager, Telesco has been consistently lauded for his selections in the first round of the NFL Draft. Furthermore, his rosters are routinely considered amongst the most talented in the league.
However, with a playoff record of just 2-3, the rosters have not been enough to win it all and a disaster of a season in 2023 headlined by a 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday Night Football led to his firing along with head coach Brandon Staley.
While that team was quite injured and had just about everything go wrong for them in that game, it would still be fair to question the hire. Here are three reasons Telesco is the right man for the job in Las Vegas.