Raiders: 3 reasons Tom Telesco was the right hire for Las Vegas
The Raiders have hired Tom Telesco to be their next general manager, and here is why that was the right move.
By Jason Willis
Raiders new GM is a veteran voice
This off-season, the Raiders, and Mark Davis elected to hire their head coach before they hired the general manager. While new head coach Antonio Pierce earned some valuable experience last year as the interim head coach, this will be his first season as the full-time head coach.
In addition, he could be doing so with a first-time offensive coordinator such as Zac Robinson from the Rams. This would leave Las Vegas with lists of inexperience across the leaders of the team.
This is where a veteran like Telesco can be helpful. Telesco, who has been an executive in the NFL since 1991, should be able to help advise some of the younger coaches as he has undoubtedly seen a lot in his time in the NFL.
Evidently, this is something he is on board with as most general managers would like a say in the coaching hire but he must have belief in Pierce, especially after watching him score 63 points against his former team.
Hiring Telesco is no doubt a surprise as many expected to see this job go to the incumbent Champ Kelly or Ed Dodds, but Telesco is still the correct hire. A proven talent evaluator who is aggressive in acquiring the players he wants, and should be able to provide veteran leadership from the top of the organization.