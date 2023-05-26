Las Vegas Raiders: 3 rookies who could start 2023 Week 1
By Nick Popio
Raiders Rookies who could start Week 1: Tre Tucker, WR
Tre Tucker is already listed as the starting kick returner on ESPN.com, and he may return punts too. He was considered one of the nation's top returners, so that won't come as a shock to see him on special teams from the get-go.
Getting on the gridiron as a receiver could be problematic if Hunter Renfrow is not traded or cut after June 1st though.
Tucker didn't make that much of an impact as a pass grabber to warrant a third-round selection, but he did have a ten-catch performance in a loss to Central Florida and a pair of seven-catch games in 2022. He'll presumably get the nod in the slot if Renfrow is gone, but will there be enough targets to go around with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Mayer, and others ahead of him on the depth chart?
Tucker is unanimously the most questioned choice of the draft class.
The Silver and Black would have been better off taking another defender in the third, but now have to get the most out of Tucker as they possibly can. He'll be highly scrutinized if he doesn't produce on special teams especially, let alone the unknown opportunities he gets as a wideout.