Las Vegas Raiders: 3 rookies who could start 2024 Week 1
Thanks to the lack of depth at some positions at least a two or three rookies could start in the lineup right away for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Nick Popio
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted for need and best player available during the 2024 NFL Draft,as they added eight new members to the Silver and Black organization. From Brock Bowers to MJ Devonshire the roster is near completion, besides a few cuts or late signings in the next four months.
Here's a list of three 2024 rookies who can crack the starting lineup immediately.
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 rookies who could start 2024 Week 1
1. Tommy Eichenberg
Eichenberg doesn't really have much to beat out at the linebacker spot. In a three-linebacker set, he would be a favorite to enter the starting lineup alongside Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane. He's listed as a backup today, but that could change because he's a no nonsense type of linebacker who plays with that intensity that coach Antonio Pierce covets.
The fifth rounder edged out Michigan and Penn State linebackers to be named the Big Ten Liebacker of the Year. He is faster than he looks, but will have to improve at getting off blocks of bigger and stronger offensive lineman to slide in to the role.