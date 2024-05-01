Las Vegas Raiders: 3 rookies who could start 2024 Week 1
Thanks to the lack of depth at some positions at least a two or three rookies could start in the lineup right away for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Nick Popio
2. Delmar Glaze
The Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed to bolster the offensive tackle spot in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they did so by adding Delmar Glaze from Maryland. Glaze is someone who could right in and battle for a starting job, as there is still a question mark at right tackle going into the summer months.
Thayer Munford Jr. was not a draft choice of the current regime, but has shown enough to be considered for the spot. Glaze will likely be used on both sides, but when push comes to shove Tom Telesco said he'll start out on the right side.
He played most of 2022 on that side.
In the 2022 loss to Michigan he got bulldozed by a defender on one play and gave up a garbage time sack later in the affair. Seconds after he was beat the defender ended up grabbing the quarterback's face mask that bailed him out on that said play.
Otherwise he held his own against one of the stingiest defenses in college. He's got some real intangibles to develop under James Cregg.