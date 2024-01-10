Raiders 3-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Moving on from Josh Jacobs
In our latest 3-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the team turns the page on the Josh Jacobs era as the team's feature back.
By Brad Weiss
With their win against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders locked in the No. 13 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. If they had lost, they could have moved all the way up to No. 8 overall, but the victory allowed them to end the season on a high note, and may have earned Antonio Pierce a full-time gig as the head coach for the Silver and Black.
Going into the offseason, there is plenty for team owner Mark Davis to accomplish early on. He has to find his next head coach and general manager, that is going to be the first order of business. From there, the Raiders can start to look at the current roster, and pending free agents, seeing how the team will shape up going into free agency, and the NFL Draft.
After an eight-win season, and very inconsistent play throughout, you can be sure changes are coming to the Raiders roster. Yes, they have elite talent that will be retain for 2024, and they took a major step forward on the defensive side of the ball this past season, but in order to compete in a wide-open AFC, things have to change.
With that said, we dive into a 3-round 2024 NFL Mock draft for the Raiders, starting with the No. 13 overall selection in the first round.