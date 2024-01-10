Raiders 3-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Moving on from Josh Jacobs
In our latest 3-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the team turns the page on the Josh Jacobs era as the team's feature back.
By Brad Weiss
Down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders saw some significant injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Josh Jacobs had to miss the last four games due to a quad injury, and for the better half of the second half of the season, Kolton Miller was dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss multiple games.
That is not normal for Miller, who has been a constant at left tackle for the Raiders since being taken in the first round back in 2018. Still only 28-years old, Miller will return at left tackle next season, but who stafts opposite him is up in the air right now, though Thayer Munford Jr. flashed in his opportunities in Year 2.
If Munford is considered a swing tackle by the organization, offensive tackle could be the play for them on Day 1 this April. In this mock, incredibly, Joe Alt from Notre Dame drops to the Raiders at No. 13 overall, and after watching him dominate for the Fighting Irish since his freshman season, he is too good a prospect for this organization to pass up on.
The combination of Alt and Miller would give the Raiders bookends at the position for years to come, while also helping Munford continue in his development. That would give the Raiders three starting-caliber offensive tackles on the roster to start with, and enable them to walk away from Jermaine Eluemunor after two seasons with the team.