Raiders 3-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Moving on from Josh Jacobs
In our latest 3-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the team turns the page on the Josh Jacobs era as the team's feature back.
By Brad Weiss
On Day 2, the Raiders start to add to the defensive side of the ball, an area that showed great growth during the 2023 NFL season. Las Vegas saw Maxx Crosby once again put together a season that could net him the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, while the secondary was much better than advertised.
The Raiders also saw the rise of some of their young players, including Trevon Moehrig, Divine Deablo, and Malcolm Koonce. Overall, the talent is there for this defense to be good for a very long time, and hopefully, the team can somehow figure out a way to keep Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator next season.
One area that does still need help, however, on this defense is the defensive tackle spot. We saw some good play from Adam Butler in 2023, and Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, and John Jenkins certainly had their moments, but the Raiders may want to kick Tyree Wilson inside permanently, and team him with Michigan star Kris Jenkins.
Jenkins was a key force for the Wolverines, who ran through the college football season with a perfect record and a national title. He is strong against the run, and the pass, and by bringing him in, the Raiders would possibly have their defensive line set for a very long time.