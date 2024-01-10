Raiders 3-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Moving on from Josh Jacobs
In our latest 3-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the team turns the page on the Josh Jacobs era as the team's feature back.
By Brad Weiss
For the second time in their first three picks, the Las Vegas Raiders target the Michigan Wolverines for their third round selection. Watching the Wolverines run through the college football landscape this past season was impressive, and a big reason for their success was the fact that Blake Corum returned to school for another season.
Of course, drafting Corum in the third round would mean that the team could not come to a decision on Josh Jacobs, a player who has become one of the best running backs in team history. Jacobs signed a one-year deal with the team last offseason late in camp, and a new regime may decide to move on from him.
In Corum, the Raiders would be getting a smaller running back, standing five-foot-8, but someone who would be a perfect complement to Zamir White in the Raiders backfield next season. Corum was injured two seasons ago, forcing him to miss the Big Ten title game and the CFP, but he returned with avengence in 2023, rushing for over 1,100 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Moving on from Jacobs would be a bold move, as he is still in his prime, and can attack teams in both the run and passing game. However, if they decide to spend the money elsewhere, a backfield of White and Corum would be fun to watch in 2024.