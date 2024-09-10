Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft after Week 1: QB remains the priority
By Brad Weiss
On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders would be picking very early, and they fill an immediate void with one of the more versatile offensive linemen in this draft class. We saw on Sunday that there are far too many holes up front, and Jonah Savaiinaea from the University of Arizona is a guy who could plug two of them.
Savaiinaea showed that he could dominate at both offensive guard and tackle for the Wildcats, allowing only two sacks in 25 games over the past two seasons. At 6-foot-5, 336 pounds, he has the size to play inside or out along the offensive line, and we should see his stock rise during the draft process.
Field Yates from ESPN ranked him as a top 25 player in the 2025 NFL Draft, so if he does fall into Day 2, you have to think he will be one of the first players off the board. A two-time Honorable Mention in the Pac-12, Savaiinaea will serve as one of the captains for the Wildcats this season, as Arizona makes its move to the Big 12.
The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start in 2024, while being ranked in the top 25, and you have to believe that Savaiinaea is a big reason why.