Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft after Week 1: QB remains the priority
By Brad Weiss
With their final pick of this three-round NFL Mock, the Raiders turn to the defensive side of the ball, adding Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun. After starring as a freshman at Ole Miss, Igbinosun transferred to Ohio State, where he has flourished into one of the top cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
A physical cornerback who is not afraid to make contact, Igbinosun also plays with the kind of swagger that will endear him to Raider Nation. Known for being one of the bigger trash talkers on the field, Igbinosun backs up his words with strong play, and will be expected to help lead Ohio State to another deep run at a national title.
Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs are two solid young cornerbacks who the Raiders can rely on for the foreseeable future. However, we still are not completely sold on Jakorian Bennett, who had a few moments this past Sunday, but has yet to prove he can be an every-down starter in the NFL just yet.
Igbinosun is a guy who could fly up draft boards next year, and if the Raiders can get him on Day 2, they should not hesitate to do so.