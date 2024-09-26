Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas adds underrated franchise QB
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into their matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday sporting a 1-2 record, this after a terrible loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The Raiders had looked good in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the previous week, and now they will look to get right against another AFC North opponent.
A big key in the loss to the Panthers was the play of Gardner Minshew II, who could not get the offense going on the ground, or through the air. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seems over his head with many weapons at his disposal on the offensive side of the ball, and it is clear that the Raiders may have made a mistake in hiring him this past offseason.
With that said, we take a quick look at the upcoming NFL Draft next April, and what players the Raiders could possibly bring in to continue to stabilize this roster. Last year, Las Vegas added some key players in the draft, including Brock Bowers in the first round, and hopefully, Tom Telesco and his team will have a solid game plan going into their second draft at the helm of the franchise.
Utilizing the mock draft simulator over at NFL Mock Draft Database, we dive into a three-round Las Vegas Raiders 2025 mock draft.