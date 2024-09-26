Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas adds underrated franchise QB
By Brad Weiss
The big move for the Raiders on the defensive side of the ball this offseason was bringing in defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Through the first three games of his Raiders career, Wilkins has been solid, but has not quite lived up to the large contract he was given by the franchise.
With their first pick in our mock, the No. 19 overall based on the mock draft website, the Raiders look to get Wilkins some help on the interior of their defensive line. Deone Walker has dominated in the trenches for the Kentucky Wildcats throughout his career, and was outstanding this past season, earning first-team All-SEC honors.
PFF ranked Walker as the 11th-best player in the country heading into the 2024 college football season, and while his statistics do not jump off the page this year, he is a key to their defense. He has incredible size and strength, as well as athleticism, so he is someone who is going to dominate pre-draft workouts next year.
Adding him to the defensive line will take a lot of pressure off of both Wilkins and Maxx Crosby going forward, giving Las Vegas a formidable defensive front against the run and the pass.