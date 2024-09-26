Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas adds underrated franchise QB
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders picked at No. 19 in this mock draft, and without moving up on Day 1, most of the projected first-round quarterbacks were off the board. Surprisingly, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is not currently being mocked in the first round, but all of that could change when the pre-draft workouts begin next year.
Allar has been outstanding since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions, and is someone who protects the football over anything else. Throughout his three seasons with Penn State, Allar has tossed 37 touchdowns against only three interceptions, a staggering statistic no matter what level of football you play.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 238 pounds, Allar certainly has the size to play at the next level, and has been rated as a top quarterback since his high school days. Allar is a prototypical dropback passer who can see over the line, and has the arm strength to deliver the ball down the field with accuracy.
Gardner Minshew II was brought in to stabilize the quarterback position in 2024, but he has had way more bad than good moments so far. Las Vegas has to address this spot going into next offseason, and if they cannot go up and draft a quarterback on Day 1, they should not hesitate to draft Allar on Day 2 if he is available.