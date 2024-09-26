Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas adds underrated franchise QB
By Brad Weiss
It is clear that the Raiders need help along the offensive line, as they have yet to be able to run the football with any consistency this season. In addition, Minshew is usually running for his life when he drops back to pass, so it would surprise nobody if they try and bring in an offensive lineman early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This past year, the Raiders added Jackson Powers-Johnson to the mix in the interior of the offensive line, and he could be a long-term solution at guard or tackle moving forward. If he stays at guard, the Raiders should look to add Parker Brailsford from Alabama in Round 3, someone who is considered the best center in the country.
In his first season with the Crimson Tide, Brailsford has adjusted well to his new team, and is a big reason why Alabama is once again a national title contender. Previously playing for Washington, Brailsford keyed an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award in 2023, given to the program with the best offensive line in the country.
With Powers-Johnson, Parham, and Brailsford, Las Vegas would have a strong trio of young interior linemen in place for the foreseeable future. Of course, they could go offensive tackle here, but DJ Glaze is young, as is Thayer Munford Jr., so they could go this route.