Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas passes on a QB
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders stunned fans of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as they went into M&T Bank Stadium and took down a perennial AFC contender. It was not easy, as the team had to erase a ten-point third quarter deficit to do so, but the defense was great throughout, and the offense finally started to get things going late.
With the win, the Raiders moved to 1-1 on the young season, and with winnable games coming up, they could go on a little bit of a run. They are a team with plenty of issues, as are most teams, but they play with incredible passion, led by defensive star Maxx Crosby.
Crosby was instrumental on Sunday not only between the white lines, but also on the sidelines, talking up Gardner Minshew II after a second quarter interception. That is the kind of leadership this team needs, but the brightest star may have been rookie first-round pick, Brock Bowers, who continues to turn heads through the first two games of his NFL career.
Bowers is proving to be an excellent pick for the Raiders, but general manager Tom Telesco will need to put together consistent draft classes if Las Vegas is going to eventually be a playoff contender every season.
Currently, using the NFL Mock Draft Simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, the Raiders hold the No. 15 overall pick. With the selection, they pass on a QB with most of the elite names off the board, deciding to bolster another position of need on that side of the ball.