Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas passes on a QB
By Brad Weiss
Raiders address the offensive line on Day 1
Sitting in the middle of the first round, the Raiders pass on a quarterback in our latest three-round mock, deciding to instead bolster the offensive line. Kolton Miller is considered one of the top left tackles in the game when healthy, but the Raiders are still looking for a long-term answer on the right side at the position.
One player they could look to target on Day 1 to do so is Kelvin Banks Jr., a punishing offensive tackle for the University of Texas. While guys like Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning get most of the national attention for the Longhorns, it is Banks who creates holes and time in the pocket, allowing their two-star quarterbacks to get the job done.
Banks, a second-team All-American last season for the Longhorns, appears to be everything you would look for in a Day 1 offensive tackle prospect. He is strong in run protection, and has the length to protect the edges at the NFL level, while already starting over 30 games for the University of Texas.
Many mock drafts have Banks as a first-round pick, and if the Raiders continue to win, one of the elite quarterbacks will not be coming to the desert. However, Gardner Minshew II has a two-year deal in place, so the team can look to fix that hole in 2026 if Minshew plays the way he did on Sunday for the rest of the year.