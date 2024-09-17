Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas passes on a QB
By Brad Weiss
Raiders add a running back in Round 2
Throughout the first two weeks of the NFL season, the one Achilles Heel for the Silver and Black on offense has been the run game. Zamir White was supposed to step in for Josh Jacobs in 2024 and provide the Raiders will similar production, although it is clear that may prove to be too tall of an order for him.
It is still early, and we saw enough from White last season to think this could be a monster season for him rushing the football. Still, the run game is dead last in the NFL, and on Sunday against the Ravens, they averaged less than two yards per carry.
At pick No. 46 overall in our latest mock, the Raiders dive into the talented Ohio State backfield, bringing in Quinshon Judkins, who is fresh off a monster game two weeks ago. Judkins averaged over ten yards per carry in the Buckeyes' win over Western Michigan back on September 7, and during his time at Ole Miss, was as consistent an SEC running back as there was.
Judkins has paired with TreVeyon Henderson to give the Buckeyes a formidable one-two punch in the backfield, which also takes some of the workload from him. Nick Baumgardner from the New York Times feels he is the most complete back in this draft class, as he is a punishing runner who can also fly off the edge.