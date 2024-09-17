Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas passes on a QB
By Brad Weiss
Raiders get Christian Wilkins some help in the 3rd Round
With our final pick of this mock draft, we turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball, adding Notre Dame star defensive tackle, Howard Cross II. If that name sounds familiar, it is because Cross' father played in the NFL for 13 years for the New York Giants, and was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams.
The younger Cross has had a tremendous athletic career as well, as he was an all-state wrestler at Saint Joseph (NJ) Regional High School before heading to South Bend to play football for the Irish. Cross has had a long collegiate career, as the 2024 season is the sixth where he has played in at least one game.
In 2023, Cross burst onto the scene with a 66-tackle season, racking up two sacks to go along with two forced fumbles. He was named a Walter Camp Preseason All-American going into the 2024 season, and had a sack during the Notre Dame opening week victory over No. 20 Texas A&M.
He is projected as a mid-round pick right now, but based on his size and experience, I believe he is going to be selected on Day 2. The Raiders need to bring in more help for star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and Cross should be one of the more NFL-ready defensive tackles in this draft class.