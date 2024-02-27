Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: All-offense mock including two first-round picks
In my second installment of a mock draft the Raiders help out Luke Getsy and select three offensive players with their first three picks.
By Nick Popio
New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and first-year head coach Antonio Pierce revamp the offense in this mock draft. They go with a surprise at 13, taking the best player available route. They follow it up by trading back up into the first round, but not for who you think.
It leaves them without a second rounder and other compensation not shown here.
Fixing what ailed them in 2023 is the only way to go, especially if they presumably go defense in free agency. Protecting whomever is the quarterback and getting them weapons to keep pace with Kansas City is the obvious plan to dethrone them.
Some in Raider nation would be ecstatic with this outcome, by adding three eventual starters, but others will find flaws with it. With that being said here is my latest mock that is unlikely to happen, but as Raider fanatics know we must be ready for every situation to come to fruition in April.