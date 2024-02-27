Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: All-offense mock including two first-round picks
In my second installment of a mock draft the Raiders help out Luke Getsy and select three offensive players with their first three picks.
By Nick Popio
1. Round 1 Pick 13-Brock Bowers TE Georgia
In this case the Raiders take the one of the best tight ends coming out since arguably Kyle Pitts. Somehow Bowers slides down the board to them at 13 and they pair him with Michael Mayer to provide Aidan O'Connell or whomever is the guy at the helm with a dream scenario at the position.
Bowers is regarded as a once in a lifetime, generational type of talent and to get him could be a game changer for Getsy.
The two-time Mackey Award winner has reliable hands. He had 26 touchdowns in his career and it should have been more. He has a knack for breaking tackles in the open field.
Bowers is a mismatch nightmare for defenses. Drafting him would mean defenses can only use single coverage on Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Mayer and himself.
Bowers is like a runaway freight train with the ball in his hands. Sports illustrated comped him to Delanie Walker. Bowers was in rarefied air as one of three unanimous All-American selections in Georgia history, along with Hershel Walker and David Pollack.
Regardless of all that, Bowers will most assuredly have some lofty expectations to be the next Travis Kelce wherever he lands.
A month ago no one could have dreamt that he would still be without a home by pick 13, and in all likelihood it won't happen, but the Raiders would hit the jackpot with a Bowers/Mayer combination for the next decade or so. It would almost be like having Jerry Rice and Tim Brown again. This time they would just be tight ends and much younger.