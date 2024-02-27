Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: All-offense mock including two first-round picks
In my second installment of a mock draft the Raiders help out Luke Getsy and select three offensive players with their first three picks.
By Nick Popio
2. (TRADE) Round 1 Pick 25-Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon
The Raiders trade up, but not for a quarterback. They instead solidify the middle of their line with the top center available. Powers-Johnson doesn't allow sacks, making him a player that can be trusted to wear the silver and black for years to come.
He beat out some stiff competition to win the Rimington Award in 2023.
Powers-Johnson improved his run blocking and pass blocking in every year in Eugene. atozsports.com proclaimed him to be the finest offensive lineman at the Senior bowl. Teams are really falling in love with him because of his work ethic, so it would be a bit of a shock if he were available this late in the first round for the silver and black, at least the way things are currently trending for him.
Powers-Johnson brings the physicality that coach Pierce wants in his players. Powers-Johnson can slide over to guard as well, so even if they resign Andre James, he still could be a first or second round option depending upon which teams are willing to pass on him.
The Pittsburgh media is hellbent on drafting him in the first round, so he will undoubtedly have his suitors making it believable that he won't get out of the first 20 picks or so. In a move that is relatable to this notion, the Steelers recently released their center Mason Cole.