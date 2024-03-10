Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: Would this be a home run haul for Tom Telesco?
The Las Vegas Raiders have big needs on both sides of the ball, but this three-round haul could be one to fix plenty of their issues in a hurry.
By Jason Willis
Of course, the Raiders number one priority in the draft should be to find their quarterback of the future. However, at pick 13, they will likely have to trade up into the top five if they are to do so.
If they stay put, their best course of action will be to add to their defense which was already a strength, and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell might be the best defensive player in the entire class.
Fresh off a huge performance at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, the Toledo product is moving his way up draft boards as a super athletic cornerback who gets his hands on the football easily and is a willing tackler.
As mentioned, Mitchell is flying up boards and is likely going to be the number one cornerback in the class for most teams so he may not even be available at 13 when the Raiders are on the clock. If he is, they should run the card to the podium.
In Las Vegas, Mitchell would immediately become the team's number-one cornerback and fill out a talented group that includes Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones. With those three at the top, there will be lots of playmaking ability and turnover opportunities on the Raiders defense.