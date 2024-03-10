Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: Would this be a home run haul for Tom Telesco?
The Las Vegas Raiders have big needs on both sides of the ball, but this three-round haul could be one to fix plenty of their issues in a hurry.
By Jason Willis
Since they couldn’t take a quarterback with their first selection, they got a chance to take one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country last season, Michael Penix Jr.
Once considered a first-round selection, Penix has fallen down draft boards a bit after a poor performance in the national championship against Michigan and some teams have concern over his injury history. With Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy, all expected to be first-round selections, Penix likely falls to round two.
This would be the perfect spot for the Washington product as he is a solid but unspectacular quarterback prospect who has some major question marks around his game such as his ability to adapt to NFL speed and pressure.
Still, this is a talented thrower of the deep ball who would do well to get both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers the ball effectively and efficiently and would raise the floor of the Las Vegas offense as a whole if he is asked to start right away.