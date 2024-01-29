Raiders 3-round mock draft: Las Vegas passes on a quarterback early
The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at the quarterback position this offseason, but in our latest 3-round mock, they pass on one early in the draft.
By Nick Popio
Round 2 Pick 44-T'Vondre Sweat DT Texas
It would be difficult to see T'vondre Sweat last this long. Draft analyst Bucky Brooks had him going in round one, but if he is available the silver and black would rush to the podium to make this pick.
Sweat is the 2023 Outland trophy recipient and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He would be that force in the middle of the line that the Raiders have been missing. Can he keep his weight in order though? Sometimes evaluators will nitpick about things like that on draft weekend.
With questions surrounding the starters, Sweat can chip in right away and fill a spot. Plugging up the middle to take on double teams would free up Robert Spillane for more havoc. This selection could really solidify the line with Maxx Crosby and the emergence of Tyree Wilson and Malcolm Koonce.