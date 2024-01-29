Raiders 3-round mock draft: Las Vegas passes on a quarterback early
The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at the quarterback position this offseason, but in our latest 3-round mock, they pass on one early in the draft.
By Nick Popio
Round 1 Pick 13-Amarius Mims OT Georgia
Amarius Mims is a bit of a project and missed time due to injury. He'll automatically remind some people of Alex Leatherwood from Alabama and rightfully so. Mims isn't the trendy quarterback choice, but he helps build the line for AOC4.
He could obviously afford to learn more to perfect his craft. With Jermaine Eluemunor being a 29 year old free agent, tackle becomes a greater position of need, even if it is just for depth. He only started seven games at tackle at Georgia, so the Raiders could trade down to get him instead of risking it at 13.
Mims's tape is impressive for the short amount of time he played. Bleacher Report's comp for him is Jamaal Brown. He would form a formidable bookend with Kolton Miller. Tom Telesco knows how to find lineman in the draft to build walls in the trenches. Even Josh Jacobs would be a big fan of this pick if he gest resigned.
Mims is rated as the third or fourth best tackle in the draft depending upon which site you trust to read. He'll be in a battle with JC Latham and Taliese Fuaga for the first right tackle off the board.