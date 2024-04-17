Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 and checking off all boxes
In our latest Raiders 3-round Mock, Las Vegas trades down on Day 1 and still checks all boxes.
By Brad Weiss
With the 2024 NFL Draft only eight days away, the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for what could be one of their biggest drafts in a long time. This offseason, the Raiders brought in veteran general manager Tom Telesco to take the helm of the franchise, and the hope is he can stack talent via the draft the way he did in Los Angeles, especially on Day 1.
For the Raiders, there has been significant early struggles in the draft, as the first round has not been kind to them outside of Kolton Miller and Josh Jacobs since 2018. Telesco has to prove he can end that streak, because on Day 2 and 3, Las Vegas has found some gems that have become cornerstone players.
The good news is, the Raiders roster is in better shape going into the NFL Draft than it has been in some time, and it will be interesting to see what they decide to do early on. They hold solid draft capital, possessing two of the first 44 picks, and based on recent mocks, it is anybody's guess as to what they plan to do with the selections.
Using the Mock Draft Simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, we pull off a trade on Day 1, and still manage to fill numerous holes on the roster. Lets dive into the trade first.