Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 and checking off all boxes
In our latest Raiders 3-round Mock, Las Vegas trades down on Day 1 and still checks all boxes.
By Brad Weiss
This mock draft worked out perfectly for the Raiders on Day 1, as they were able to secure an extra second round pick in the trade with the Indianapolis Colts, and still get an elite offensive tackle. Since Jermaine Eluemunor left via free agency, the right tackle spot is up in the air, and with this pick, they fill that void immediately.
With a run on quarterbacks early on, as well as some elite wide receivers, the best offensive tackle in this draft class falls into the Raiders lap. Many feel that Joe Alt will be the first offensive tackle off the board, possibly going as high as No. 7 overall, but that is not how this mock played out.
Alt stepped right in as the starting left tackle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a true freshman, and was able to keep the job throughout his time in South Bend. He has the tools to be a cornerstone offensive lineman for the Raiders, and will pair nicely with Kolton Miller for the foreseeable future.