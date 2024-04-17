Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 and checking off all boxes
In our latest Raiders 3-round Mock, Las Vegas trades down on Day 1 and still checks all boxes.
By Brad Weiss
The rise of Michael Penix Jr. has been a big one this draft season, as some mock drafts have him going on Day 1. In fact, in a recent mock by Will Brinson at CBS Sports, the Raiders actually trade up to get him at No. 30 overall with the Baltimore Ravens, but he fell in our latest simulation.
With the No. 44 pick, the Raiders take a chance on Penix, who seems to be over his injury issues. He has looked healthy and displayed good accuracy throwing the football, so it would make sense for the Raiders to take him with their second pick of the Tom Telesco era.
Las Vegas should have a very competitive quarterback room if they can add Penix to the mix, as Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II are already on the roster. Overall, the Raiders are looking for a long-term solution at the position, and Penix could be their guy.