Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 and checking off all boxes
In our latest Raiders 3-round Mock, Las Vegas trades down on Day 1 and still checks all boxes.
By Brad Weiss
Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders roster, cornerback is a significant position of need, so thankfully the Raiders pick twice in our latest mock in the second round. There are rumors that cornerback could be the way they go with their first round pick, specifically Terrion Arnold from Alabama, but here, they address the position at pick No. 46 overall.
That pick is Ennis Rakestraw Jr. from Missouri, a player some believe could land even earlier than No. 46 overall. Rakestraw has starting potential written all over him, and he would be an excellent complement to Jack Jones on the outside.
Jakorian Bennett is hoping his second season in the league brings better success, and Nate Hobbs will return as the slot cornerback. Overall, the trio of Jones, Rakestraw, and Hobbs would make the starting unit in Las Vegas much better than it was a year ago.