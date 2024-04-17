Raiders 3-round Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 and checking off all boxes
In our latest Raiders 3-round Mock, Las Vegas trades down on Day 1 and still checks all boxes.
By Brad Weiss
We close with the Raiders third round pick, and there are a number of different ways they could go with this selection. The defense in Las Vegas took a big step forward this past season, but linebacker is another position where the Raiders need a possible starter, and at least some depth.
Our selection at pick No. 77 overall is Junior Colson, a punishing linebacker from the University of Michigan. Colson was a big reason why the Wolverines won the national title this past season, and he would team well with Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane at the position for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Overall, you would have to think this would be an excellent four-player haul for Telesco in Year 1 as the general manager. His moves enabled the Raiders to bolster several positions of need in this latest mock draft, and would set the team up for long-term succcess.