Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Filling the remaining needs from free agency
The plan for what the Silver and Black will be doing in April is a lot clearer after the work they accomplished in free agency.
By Nick Popio
In my third installment of a mock draft it's pretty evident that the Raiders want either a tackle or cornerback in the first two rounds. Quarterback is not out of the equation, but five of the top six could be gone by pick 13.
The combination of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell is serviceable, but doesn't stack up with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert in the AFC. Those guys are the best in the conference and are the kind of difference-makers that the Raiders hope to add this draft cycle.
The defense doesn't need much more help besides the missing secondary piece, but they could wait on that past the draft to see if someone gets cut like Jack Jones did. The offense needs all the fire power that it can get. Another target or two for the qb won't hurt one bit, plus a long term solution along the right side of the line at guard is necessary.
Here's my latest projections following a successful run in free agency earlier this month.