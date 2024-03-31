Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Filling the remaining needs from free agency
The plan for what the Silver and Black will be doing in April is a lot clearer after the work they accomplished in free agency.
By Nick Popio
Latham is rising in the draft so he may not be available at pick 13. Latham allowed just two sacks, but is remembered for his final play in an Alabama uniform. His defender made the stop on fourth and goal in the Rose bowl that ended their season one game short of another national championship appearance.
His teammates and he gave up six sacks in that loss. It certainly wasn't their finest moment to end on at Bama and to close the career of a living legend for a coach.
The Raiders are said to be in favor of Thayer Munford, but Latham is an instant upgrade at right tackle and would give them credible bookends to keep the quarterback upright. The Alex Leatherwood memories will come back to life with many unless the Raiders take someone less magnifying and go with one of the cornerbacks on the board or a different tackle like Taliese Fuaga.
Anyone who they take at tackle will be immediately put in the crossfire with Maxx Crosby across from them in practice every day. Being a former defensive lineman himself doesn't hurt his cause either. Coach Pierce was at his pro day getting a peek at him and his fellow classmates too.
Depending on how things shake out on draft weekend the Raiders could fill two of their holes on the offensive line, unless they choose someone in-house or sign another free agent down the road.