Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Filling the remaining needs from free agency
The plan for what the Silver and Black will be doing in April is a lot clearer after the work they accomplished in free agency.
By Nick Popio
Tampa was a first team all Big 12 in 2023. He only allowed one touchdown in 500 snaps. He has good size for a corner and ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum believes he fits the Raiders defensive scheme. Potential first rounder AD Mitchell of Texas was held to just three catches for 32 yards when Texas visited Ames, Iowa in 2023.
His numbers are not glaring, but he has a real grasp for the game. He ran a very formidable time in the forty as well at the combine. He, along with Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, and Nate Hobbs would be a nice, young group with loads of potential. Tampa played for one-time Youngstown State head coach and Iowa State's defensive coordinator, Jon Heacock.
Tampa is widely considered as a top 10, or top 15 corner, in a deep class.
Tampa can cover the tight end in a pinch too. He could use some work on getting off a blocks better at the next level. In the Oklahoma loss Tampa was beat deep because of busted coverage that was more of the safety's fault than his. He made up for it with a couple of plays later in that contest. He saved a touchdown twice by getting in the passing lane and the ball falling harmlessly to the ground.