Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Filling the remaining needs from free agency
The plan for what the Silver and Black will be doing in April is a lot clearer after the work they accomplished in free agency.
By Nick Popio
2. Round 3 Pick 77-Ladd McConkey WR Georgia
A Hunter Renfrow clone. He's a precise route runner who can pick up those third downs for you as Renfrow did. He can make a living in the slot as a third-down specialist. You can never have enough clutch receivers in crunch time and McConkey has that in his genes.
McConkey is thought of as the number one slot receiver in the draft by many publications.
McConkey's numbers were not spellbinding by any means, but neither were Tre Tucker's and he was a third-rounder. His 4.4 speed at the combine and off-the-field community work will catch the eye of a GM who has high praise for his work ethic. He was a bona fide winner at the highest level of college football.
McConkey missed time in 2023 due to an ankle injury. Therefore McConkey could drop past the second round because of this. He only played in about half the games for the Bulldogs last season. His hay day came against Florida with six grabs for 135 and a touchdown. He followed that up with seven snags for almost 100 yards in the Missouri win.