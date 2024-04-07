Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Moving up Day 1, but what QB lands in Vegas?
In our 3-round Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft, the Silver and Black move up on Day 1, but which QB lands in the desert?
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is a few weeks away, and the Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 13 overall pick on Day 1. Overall, Las Vegas has eight draft selections to make this April, but new general manager Tom Telesco is going to be judged on what he does in the first round.
The previous regimes for the Raiders have had a lot of trouble adding talent in the first round, as we have seen some years where multiple first-round picks were blown on prospects who did not amount to much at the NFL level. Some had issues off the field that have derailed their NFL careers, while others were seen as reaches, and never reached their full potential.
As we inch closer to Day 1, the real question is whether or not the Raiders will be able to trade up from their No. 13 overall selection. Many feel they need to get involved in what should be a run on quarterback early in the first round, but do they have enough draft capital, or interest in the quarterbacks to do just that.
Using the simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, the draft starts with a bang for the Raiders, trading up on Day 1, but will they land Jayden Daniels with that selection?