Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: Moving up Day 1, but what QB lands in Vegas?
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders are able to trade into the top-4 picks in this mock draft, but they mortgage the future, sending away their first two selections in 2024, as well as their first round pick in 2025. In this mock, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and JJ McCarthy are the first three players taken, leaving Drake Maye available to Las Vegas at No. 4 overall.
After trading up, the Raiders select Maye, who some feel could end up being the most NFL-ready quarterback in this draft class. Maye has been a star since stepping onto the field as a true freshman for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the hope is that he can be the Raiders long-term solution at the position.
Maye would be entering a quarterback room that has a two players who have proven they can win at the NFL level. That will give him the kind of support he is going to need in making the jump to the pros, but as we saw in college, he has no problems stepping in on Day 1 and leading a team to at the most important position in sports.