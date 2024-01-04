Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: A new star QB lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders could go with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback in 2024, but in this recent mock, they turn the page at the position.
By Brad Weiss
Round 1
If the 2023 NFL season ended today, the Las Vegas Raiders would pick at No. 11 overall in the first round. Looking at their current roster, a lot is going to change from now until they actually have to select next April, so team needs are going to be different than they are going into Week 18 of the regular season.
Still, the Raiders do have a glaring need right now, and that need comes at the quarterback position. Aidan O'Connell has had some great moments as a rookie, and some could say, outside of CJ Stroud, he is playing the best football of any quarterback in his rookie class, but does he have the mobility to be a long-term starter in the league.
In this mock draft, LSU star Jayden Daniels is still available at No. 11 overall, and he may be too good a prospect to pass up on. If the Raiders do not make a trade for a veteran, or sign one in free agency, Daniels would be the be the best-case scenario this late in the first round, as he is coming off a season that saw him win the Heisman Trophy.
If Antonio Pierce keeps the head coaching job, Daniels could be a no-brainer, as the two have a history together from their time at Arizona State. Daniels would be the kind of dual-threat quarterback some in Raider Nation have been asking for for years now, and to get him at No. 11 would seem like a steal.