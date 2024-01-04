Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: A new star QB lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders could go with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback in 2024, but in this recent mock, they turn the page at the position.
By Brad Weiss
Round 2
After landing a possible long-term solution at the quarterback position, solidifying the most important position in sports, the Raiders turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball to kick off Day 2. As a unit, the Raiders defense took a major step forward this past season, and the hope is that they can get Patrick Graham to return as the defensive coordinator in 2024.
In 2023, we saw plenty of young stars step up into big roles, and the Raiders finally have depth on that side of the ball on all three levels. Of course, Maxx Crosby is the leader and face of the franchise, but he finally has some help, as the Raiders suddenly have playmakers that can turn a game on its head at any moment.
While the edge rushers did very well this season, led by Crosby, and we saw improved linebacker play, there is still work to be done along the front-7. Defensive tackle is a position where the Raiders could see some big changes this upcoming free agency period, as Bilal Nichols and Adam Butler could test the waters.
If they do leave, and with how bad Byron Young was as a rookie, the Raiders will be looking to stack talent at the position group. You have to like what you see from T'Vondre Sweat of the University of Texas, as he is big strong, and mature, and along this defensive line, he could be a huge addition to help the edge rushers continue to dominate in the pass rush.